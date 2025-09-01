<p>The first week in the Bigg Boss 19 house saw a major twist, as tensions flared during a dramatic assembly room session. The fate of the season’s first captain, Kunickaa, was put to a vote when Bigg Boss asked the housemates, “Does Kunickaa deserve to be safe from the nomination list this week?”</p><p>In a collective verdict, a dozen of contestants voted against her. Bigg Boss then announced that Kunickaa was stripped of her captaincy, would receive no immunity this week, and would now be eligible to be nominated by the housemates.</p><p>Declaring the outcome, Bigg Boss said, “The housemates don’t consider Kunickaa a captain, and she shouldn’t get immunity either. The first captain of the house has completely failed. There will be no captain now, and the house will be managed collectively by the housemates.”</p><p>The focus then shifted to deciding who among the contestants would be granted immunity. After a long discussion, Ashnoor and Abhishek emerged as the two contenders in the race for captaincy. Ashnoor emerged victorious as she successfully defeated Abhishek and secured safety from this week’s nominations.</p><p>With Kunickaa losing her captaincy and Ashnoor earning immunity. The shift in control has sparked a new wave of friendships, strategies and hints at unpredictable drama in the coming days ahead.</p>