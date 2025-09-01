Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Dynamics change as Kunickaa loses captaincy & Ashnoor secures immunity

The shift in control has sparked a new wave of friendships, strategies and hints at unpredictable drama in the coming days ahead.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 09:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 09:36 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBigg BossTrendingAshnoor Kaur

Follow us on :

Follow Us