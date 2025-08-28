Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama reveals struggles, body image battles and family rejection

<p>Bigg Boss 19 is becoming increasingly intriguing as the days pass, with contestants starting to share their opinions on the current issues. Normally, the show is filled with debates and conflicts, but an emotional moment from Nehal Chudasama has truly resonated with the audience. In an emotional conversation, Neha is seen sharing her journey with Ashnoor Kaur. In the moving conversation, Nehal is seen sharing her journey of resilience and praising her brother for being a pillar of support through her tough times.</p><p>“Whatever I am today is only because of my small brother,” Nehal confessed, explaining how her traditional Gujarati father never supported her ambitions.</p><p>She recalled being 17 when she received a call for her very first regional pageant in Andheri. Living in Borivali, she couldn’t even afford the travel. “I told my brother about the call, but said I can’t go because I don’t have money,” she said.</p><p>What her brother did next became a turning point. “He was supervising exams in a college near our house, where he got 100 rupees per day. He did that for four days, saved 400, and gave it to me, saying, ‘You go, you participate.”</p><p>Nehal added with emotion, “At that time, I had only two pairs of clothes, but the strength my brother gave me was insane.”</p><p>Her journey wasn’t just about financial struggles. Nehal also opened up about battling body image and rejection. “Even though I was an athlete, I was overweight. I lost 20 kilos in just three months through sheer determination,” she revealed.</p><p>She also remembered how her father wanted her to be married at 18 and even stopped her from joining a gym, forcing her to work out in parks where she faced eve-teasing. “Only then did my father finally allow me to go to a gym,” she said.</p><p>Ashnoor, who looked moved by the conversation, hailed Nehal’s strength, while Nehal summed up her journey with one powerful line: “Hard work takes you places.”</p><p>This honest confession became one of the talking points and quickly became one of the most emotional scenes in the house this season, resonating deeply with the 'Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar' theme, which emphasizes that every story is heard, judged, and respected.</p>