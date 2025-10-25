<p class="bodytext">Filmmaker Mahesh Gowdha certainly needs applause for his decision to tackle vitiligo as the theme in his second outing ‘Bili Chukki Halli Hakki’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The film, based on true events, aims to break societal stigma attached to vitiligo and promote acceptance of those affected by the disorder. The skin condition is known for having a deep impact on one’s mental health.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Gowdha, who suffers from this condition, plays the lead himself. It adds a layer of authenticity to the film.</p>.'Thamma' movie review: Rashmika outshines Ayushmann in vampire comedy.<p class="bodytext">The story revolves around Shiva, a young man with vitiligo, who faces societal stigma and rejection. Despite his condition, he gets married to a beautiful girl Kavitha (Kaajal Kunder). She later reveals to him that she needs time to touch him. She has a strong reason to marry Shivu. The movie explores their journey. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The storyline has the potential to resonate with many who have faced similar struggles. It also underscores the harsh reality that physical wounds often heal faster than deep-seated emotional scars.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The movie strikes a perfect balance, weaving romance and comedy into its narrative without coming across as preachy or documentary-like.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Gowdha and Kaajal’s performances are impactful, conveying a range of complex emotions that resonate with the audience. They bring depth and nuance to their characters. </p>.<p class="bodytext">At times, the film feels a bit stretched, with one song seeming unnecessary. A tighter edit could have a more positive impact. Despite its predictable plot, the film manages to keep viewers engaged through its twists and turns. The dialogues by Prathapa are impactful and layered with meaning, while the background score and cinematography are average. </p>