<p>Bengaluru: In a drunken brawl, a poultry farm owner allegedly opened fire at his son with a single-barrel muzzle-loading (SBML) gun at Marenahalli village in Doddaballapur Rural district on Thursday night.</p>.<p>The accused, Suresh, 49, was arrested soon after the incident. His son, Harish, 28, a daily wager, sustained severe injuries to his face and head and is said to be in a serious condition.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that around 10.30 pm, Harish allegedly hit his father with a wooden log and abused him for failing to find him a bride. Enraged, Suresh picked up his gun and shot at Harish.</p>.<p>Harish was first treated at a private hospital and later shifted to Victoria Hospital. Villagers who heard the gunshot alerted the police, and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) collected evidence from the spot.</p>.<p>Police said Suresh had legally owned the firearm since 1986, and the licence is valid until 2028. The weapon was procured for the protection of his farmhouse.</p>.<p>Investigators are yet to record Harish’s statement. Suresh has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder and under the Arms Act.</p>