<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old bank employee was killed after a speeding truck ran over her when the bike she was riding pillion on skidded on a poorly maintained road at Huskur–Makali in Madanayakanahalli police limits on Friday.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Priyanka P, was a resident of Alur BDA Apartments. Her brother, Naresh Kumar, who was riding the two-wheeler, escaped with minor injuries. The siblings were on their way to the Madawara metro station around 11 am when the accident occurred.</p>.<p>Police said Kumar lost control of the bike due to the bad condition of the service road. Priyanka fell to the right side, while Kumar fell to the left. A truck approaching from the opposite direction ran over Priyanka, killing her on the spot. Passersby alerted Madanayakanahalli police, who reached the spot and seized the vehicle.</p>.<p>In his complaint, Kumar, a businessman, blamed the poor road condition for the accident and sought action against the authorities concerned. The police have detained the truck driver as part of the investigation.</p>.<p><strong>3rd fatality in October</strong></p>.<p>This is the third fatal incident in Bengaluru this month caused by bad roads.</p>.<p>On October 11, Cheeranjeevi (23) died after being crushed between an autorickshaw and a school bus in Gunjur, South East Bengaluru, when the bus driver lost control due to a damaged road.</p>.<p>A week earlier, Dhanushree (22) was run over by a truck after she fell from her scooter while trying to avoid loose gravel on another poorly maintained stretch.</p>