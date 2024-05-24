Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift race for No 1

A cold war between pop music titans — or at least their mobilizing fan bases and record labels — turned into a digital arms race this week as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish gunned for the No. 1 spot on next week’s Billboard album chart.

Swift, 34, has occupied the top of the Billboard 200 for the past four weeks with her blockbuster new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which has earned more than 3.6 million equivalent album sales (counting physical purchases, downloads and streams). But Eilish’s well-reviewed new album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” is challenging for No. 1 in its debut, as its 10 songs prove popular on streaming services like Spotify.

If only it were that simple.

Already, some impassioned followers of the two artists had been stoking a rivalry, dating back to comments Eilish made in March about “some of the biggest artists in the world” selling many vinyl versions of the same album, “which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money.”