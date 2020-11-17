Birth anniversary special: 5 timeless movies that established Gemini Ganesan as a synonym for success

Actor Gemini Ganesan was arguably one of the most celebrated names in Tamil cinema and enjoyed an impressive fan following due to a variety of reasons. The star acted in quite a few timeless classics during his illustrious career, emerging as a force to be reckoned with On Tuesday, as fans remember 'Kaadhal Mannan' (King of romance) on his birth anniversary, here is a look at five popular movies that prove he was talent personified.

Missiamma (1955)

A cult classic, Missiamma was the story of a young man and a charismatic woman who pretend to be a married couple following a funny twist of fate. The film, which featured top-notch performances from Gemini and Savitri, enjoyed a long run in the theatres. It was made simultaneously in Telugu with Sr NTR in the lead.

Gemini reprised his role from the Tamil version in Ms Mary, the Hindi remake of Missiamma.

Mayabazar (1957)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian movies ever made, the evergreen classic featured Gemini in the role of Abhimanyu and hit the right notes with its solid presentation. The mythological drama emerged as a big hit at the box office, redefining the tenets of Tamil cinema. It had a stellar cast that included 'Mahanati' Savitri, Tollywood legend Sr NTR and SV Ranga Rao. The film was made in Telugu with the same name with ANR essaying Gemini's role from the Tamil version.

Vanji Kottai Valipan (1958)

The highly ambitious Vanji Kottai Valipan featured a stellar performance from Gemini Ganesan, establishing him as the 'star of the masses'. The film, which was shot against an impressive budget, emerged as a blockbuster while receiving rave reviews for its stellar production values.

Then Nilavu (1961)

The engaging romantic-comedy revolved around what happens when a young man falls in love with a charming woman but fails to impress her despite his best efforts. The CV Sridhar-directed film did well at the box office, helping Gemini continue his rise to stardom.

Karpagam (1963)

The KS Gopalakrishnan-directed movie emerged as a critical and commercial success, giving Gemini another well-deserved hit. The cast included Sheela, SVR and MR Radha. The film was later remade in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.