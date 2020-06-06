Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Rakshit Shetty is talent personified

It is no secret that Rakshit Shetty is one of the most popular actors in Kannada cinema. The versatile hero enjoys a fairly strong fan following due to his charismatic screen presence, versatile performances and humble personality. On Saturday, as the hero turns a year older, here is a look at five movies that prove he is talent personified.

Avane Srimannarayana

The film that established Rakshit as a pan-South star, Avane Srimannarayana featured the youth sensation in a quirky new avatar and clicked with a vast section of the audience. The film, directed by Sachin Ravi, revolved around the adventures of a dishonest cop and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. The cast included Achyuth Kumar and Shanvi Srivastava.

Kirik Party

A youthful entertainer, Kirik Party emerged as a runaway hit at the box office and received rave reviews from the ‘Gen Y’ audience. The film highlighted the joys of student life, which proved to be its big attraction. The Rishab Shetty-helmed flick starred Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marked her Sandalwood debut.

Ulidavaru Kandanthe

Marking Rakshit’s directorial debut, Ulidavaru Kandanthe was a gangster drama that revolved around what happens following the murder of a character named Richi. The film featured a gripping narrative that proved to be biggest draw. It was later remade in Tamil as Richie (with Nivin Pauly in the lead), which failed to recreate the magic of the original.

Ricky

Featuring Rakshit in an intense avatar, Ricky touched upon the issue of Naxalism in India and had a lovestory in the backdrop. It had a strong cast that included Haripriya, Ravi Kale and Pramod Shetty.

Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu

One of the most critically-acclaimed movies of Rakshit’s career, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu revolved around what happens when a young man is forced to undertake a difficult mission following the sudden disappearance of his aged father, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease. The cast included Anant Nag and Shruthi Hariharan.

