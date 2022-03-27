Birthday special: 5 Ram Charan movies that are too good to be missed

Ram Charan, Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi's son, followed in his father's footsteps when he made his big screen debut with the 2007 release Chirutha. He subsequently carved a niche for himself courtesy of his impressive screen presence and sincere performances. On Sunday, as the 'Mega Power Star' turns a year older, here is a look at five films that helped him consolidate his standing in the industry.

RRR (2022)

Charan played the role of Alluri Sitharamaraju, a legendary freedom fighter, in S S Rajamouli's latest magnum opus. The fictional story revolved around what happens when his character joins hands with Jr NTR's Bheem to take down the British empire. Charan delivered an intense performance in the biggie and did justice to the action scenes.

Rangasthalam (2018)

The star delivered what many consider to be the finest performance of his career when he played the role of Chitti Babu in Sukumar's critically-acclaimed action drama Rangasthalam. His chemistry with Samantha, who played his lover, was one of the biggest highlights of the biggie. It emerged as a big hit at the box office.

Yevadu (2014)

Charan played a double role in this action-thriller, which helped him consolidate his standing as a mass hero. It featured several well-executed fight scenes and twists, which catered to fans. The commercially successful film had an impressive cast that included 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan and Amy Jackson.

Orange ( 2010)

The actor experimented with his reel image when he collaborated with director Bhaskar for the 'hatke' romantic drama Orange that featured in the role of a youngster who does not believe in everlasting love. The film received praise for its unique concept and effective performances. Orange did not do well at the box office but soon attained cult status.

Magadheera (2009)

Charan gave strong proof of his acting prowess when he teamed up with Rajamouli for Magadheera, a grand period drama that explored the concept of reincarnation. It featured several hero elevation scenes that built an aura around the lead character The biggie, which starred Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, did phenomenal business at the box office while receiving critical acclaim.