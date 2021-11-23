Birthday special | 'Love Story' to 'Ye Maaya Chesave': 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who began his career in 2009 with Josh, is widely regarded as one of the most bankable stars in the Telugu film industry. The 'Yuva Samrat', who is a part of the prestigious Akkineni family, enjoys an impressive fan following due to his effective screen presence and humble nature. On Tuesday, as Chay turns 35, here is a look at some of his best films.

Love Story ( 2021)

The romantic drama marked his first collaboration with Sai Pallavi and helped Tollywood regain its mojo after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. It revolved around the journey of a couple from a middle-class background and catered to the family audience. It was directed by Sekhar Kammula, who previously wielded the microphone for films such as Fidaa and Leader.

Majili ( 2019)

Majili was a captivating drama about the challenges faced by a promising cricketer because of a failed relationship. Chay did justice to the challenging part and brought out the dilemma faced by the character. The cast included Samantha, Rao Ramesh, and Divyansha.

Rarandoi Veduka Chudam ( 2017)

Naga Chaitanya acted alongside talented actor Rakul Preet Singh in the romantic-comedy that appealed to a younger audience. It clicked with me because of the sincere performances and the engaging screenplay.

Manam ( 2014)

This is inarguably the most special film of Chay's career as it saw him act alongside his legendary grandfather ANR and father Nagarjuna. It had a touching narrative about the importance of relationships and worked due to the sincere execution and intriguing concept. Manam starred Samantha and Shriya Saran as the leading ladies.

Ye Maaya Chesave ( 2010)

The Gautham Menon-helmed movie established Chay as a star and attained cult status due to the crackling reel chemistry between the lead pair. The revolved around the romantic relationship between two people from different backgrounds and appeal to the urban crowd. It was simultaneously shot in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa with Simbu and Trisha in the lead.