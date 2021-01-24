Biswajit Chatterjee conferred with ‘Indian Personality of the Year Award’ at IFFI

Legendary actor Biswajit Chatterjee, who had essayed memorable roles in Hindi and Bengali films, was conferred with the ‘Indian Personality of the Year Award’ at the 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa on Sunday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, who also holds charge as Goa Governor, Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Babul Supriyo presented him the award, a statement issued here said.

Biswajeet (84), a Mumbai resident, is veteran actor, producer, director and singer of Hindi and Bengali cinema.

Biswajit Chatterjee is known for his roles of Kumar Vijay Singh in Bees Saal Baad, Raja Amit Kumar Singh in musical drama Kohra, Ashok in romantic film April Fool, Ramesh Kumar in Mere Sanam, Jeevan in Night In London, Shekhar in Do Kaliyaan and Vicky in Kismat. He was usually paired with notable actresses such as Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz, Mala Sinha and Rajshree. Some of his Bengali films include Chowringhee (1968) and Garh Nasimpur with Uttam Kumar and Kuheli and much later, Srimaan Prithviraj (1973), Jai Baba Taraknath (1977) and Amar Geeti (1983). In 1975, Biswajit produced and directed his own film, Kahte Hai Mujhko Raja. Apart from acting and direction, he has also been a singer and a producer.

The Award was announced by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar at the opening ceremony of the festival on 16 January.

A video played during the occasion had the noted actor sharing his thoughts on achievement in life, especially as an artist: “As an artist, as an actor, I wanted to become someone. I wanted to become an all India actor, not just an actor known in West Bengal. If someone is confident from within his heart that he or she will be able to achieve something, keep up the faith in oneself and does not deviate from the chosen track, he or she will definitely attain the achievement. When you get a role, perform the role as if you are the best person to have been chosen for the role. The quest of an artist does not end till the very ending.”