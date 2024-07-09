Bollywood half-yearly BO report: 'Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi version only bright spot in dull season

“Producers and distributors earn money irrespective of the fate of the film. It's exhibitors like us who have been suffering. Business is down by 50 to 60 per cent across all theatres. We have the lowest ticket rates in our theatres but we are finding it difficult (to run it), while those who charge exorbitant ticket rates like Rs. 500 to Rs 1,500. I don’t know how they are surviving,” he said.