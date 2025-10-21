<p>He made generations laugh till their eyes had tears, and now, Asrani who turned comedy into quiet brilliance which looked very simple when done by him despite being a complicated art, has taken his final bow. From very humble beginnings in the Pink City of Jaipur to becoming one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved comic icons, Govardhan Asrani’s journey was as dramatic, endearing, and definitely not forgettable as the characters he played.</p><p>Asrani was born in a very modest family in Jaipur in the year 1941. His father sold carpets in the city and young Asrani worked as a voice artist at the Jaipur station of All India Radio to pay for his studies. But as they say you will get something if you are destined for it and he was destined for bigger things in life.</p>.Veteran actor Asrani passes away in Mumbai.<p>Drawn by the magic of movies, he left the narrow lanes of his hometown and moved to Mumbai in the 1960s. After few years, he joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. What followed after that was a glorious career spanning over five decades, filled with laughter, depth, and sincerity.</p><p>Some enjoy meteoric rise in Bollywooed but Asrani’s was not one such case, it was measured. With sheer talent and timing, he started making a mark for himself. Films like Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Chhoti Si Baat helped him becoming a household name and getting established as a natural comedian, capable of delivering humor without ever losing his human touch. His skills and command on acting ensured that he never crossed that fine line of over-acting which comics often forget.</p><p>It's true that his most remembered character is the Jailor of Sholay (1975). Asrani immortalized the character and his dialogue - “Ham angrezon ke zamane ke jailor hain” — became one of the most iconic comic turns in Indian film history. This along with many other dialogues delivered by him on screen transcended cinema, becoming part of everyday pop culture, quoted and mimicked across generations.</p><p>But it will be unfair to his talent if one forgets about his association with Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Asrani and Hrishikesh Mukherjee first worked in Satyakaam in 1969 where he had a very brief role. That was just the beginning of a collaboration which produced many gems later.</p><p>Mukherjee cast him in films like Guddi, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Alaap, Jurmana, Namak Haram, and others. But the one that stands out in all of these evergreen films is Bawarchi. His character in the film is remembered even today and especially the song sung by him - 'Good Morning! O Pitaji.' </p><p>Asrani was much more than just one unforgettable role, and brought warmth and nuance to even the smallest of roles. In an <a href="https://www.rediff.com/movies/special/the-director-who-brought-out-the-best-of-asrani/20251021.htm">interview </a>done by veteran journalist Subhash K Jha, Hrishikesh Mukherjee revealed who was his favourite actor, 'It is neither Rajesh Khanna nor Dharmendra. Not even Amitabh Bachchan. It is Asrani. What a talent, what an actor! Cast him as anyone, anything, and he is ready for the challenge. I get restless when I don't have him in my film.'</p><p>Asrani's style of comedy ensured that he was never just the funny man in the frame, he was its pulse. While saying so, we have to remember the stars he shared screen with - from Amitabh to Dharmendra, from Rajesh Khanna to Amol Palekar. He could do that because he was a performer who worked hard, stayed humble, and kept audiences smiling.</p><p>With his range, he could do 'Chhoti Si Baat' where his gentle wit and nervous energy reflected the insecurities of an ordinary man which was a contrast to his over-the-top jailer in 'Sholay'. In 'Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar', his dialogue 'Main to bechaara reporter hoon, mujhe kya pata!' showed his capability of making even simplicity sparkle.</p><p>His philosophy on comedy was very simple. He once said in an interview to <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/comedy-doesnt-have-to-be-a-cheap-act-asrani/articleshow/17983800.cms">The Times of India</a>, "Comedy is very effortless. One doesn’t have to resort to cheap imitations of characters or people around you to make others laugh." He further went on and said, "I find the double-meaning and insulting dialogues in the name of comedy very annoying. Gaali mein kya comedy hai? Abusing someone can never be fun." Perhaps that’s why his laughter carried weight, and his characters lingered long after the credits rolled.</p><p>Today, as we bid farewell, we remember not just the on-screen comic, but the man who taught to find joy in life’s absurdities — one smile, one punchline, and one unforgettable dialogue at the most unexpected moment.</p>