Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Deepavali 2025: Air quality worsens in in some parts of Bengaluru, improves in several others

AQI levels above 100 are noted to be dangerous as they lead to discomfort in breathing for people with lung or heart disease, children and older adults.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 10:31 IST
air qualityDeepavali

Follow us on :

Follow Us