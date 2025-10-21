<p>Bengaluru: As Bengaluru celebrates the second day of Deepavali, the Air Quality Index in some areas has crossed 100, according to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.</p><p>The prominent areas that recorded higher levels of pollution were Majestic at 124 , Kasturinagar at 114, Mailasandra at 104 and Saneguruvanahalli at 101.</p><p>Jindal industrial areas witnessed a 56.4% rise in air pollution as compared to pre-Deepavali levels.</p><p>AQI levels above 100 are noted to be dangerous as they lead to discomfort in breathing for people with lung or heart disease, children and older adults. </p>.Thick blanket of smog engulfs Delhi-NCR a day after diwal, air quality turns severe.<p>On the contrary, AQI has improved on Mysuru Road and in Hombegowda Nagar, HSR Layout and Peenya Industrial Area. </p><p>According to a senior official in the KSPCB, they expect the levels to rise further later on Tuesday and Wednesday. </p><p><strong>Eye injuries</strong></p><p>Minto Ophthalmic Hospital has reported a total of 13 eye injury cases so far. </p><p>Six children and seven adults have suffered eye injuries. Four cases have been registered as grievous injuries which have hampered the vision of the victims.</p><p>Bijli crackers, flower pots and atom bombs were the prominent crackers causing injuries, according to the hospital.</p>