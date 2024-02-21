JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Bong Joon Ho's directorial 'Mickey 17' featuring Robert Pattinson to release in 2025

The film, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead, was supposed to release in March this year by Warner Bros but the release date was bumped to a later date.
Last Updated 21 February 2024, 13:34 IST

Follow Us

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's much awaited Mickey 17, his first project since Oscar-winning Parasite, is delayed and will now arrive in theatres in January next year.

The film, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead, was supposed to release in March this year by Warner Bros but the release date was bumped to a later date.

The film is reportedly delayed because of the Hollywood strikes and other production shifts. It is now scheduled to release on January 31, 2025, according to Variety.

Mickey 17 will be the Korean filmmaker's first feature film post 2019's Parasite, which became the first non-English film to win the best picture Oscar.

Bong Joon Ho, one of the most famous contemporary Korean filmmakers, is known for directing globally acclaimed films such as Memories of Murder, The Host, Snowpiercer and Okja.

(Published 21 February 2024, 13:34 IST)
