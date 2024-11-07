Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' delayed further, to now release in April

The sci-fi black comedy, headlined by Robert Pattinson, was earlier set for a March 2024 premiere but the release was delayed to January 31, 2025.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 08:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 08:22 IST
Entertainment NewsHollywoodBong Joon-ho

Follow us on :

Follow Us