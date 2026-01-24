Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Border 2' Film Review: Brotherhood shines, but hypernationalism overwhelms

The film does not even come across as technically sound. The VFX is jarring and most of the movie looks like it’s shot behind a green screen.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 20:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Border 2 Hindi (Theatres)
2/5
Director:Anurag Singh
Cast:Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 20:18 IST
Entertainment NewsfilmsMovie Review

Follow us on :

Follow Us