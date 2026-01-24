<p>Mysuru: Even as Mysuru is upgraded as Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike, KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to earmark Rs 500 Crore in the State budget to city Police in the first phase.</p><p>He has sought funds for the improvement of facilities for traffic management, maintenance of law and order and security measures in Mysuru city.</p><p>A delegation of Congress leaders led by KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana, Mysuru district Congress committee rural president B J Vijaykumar, city president Murthy met Mysuru city Commissioner Seema Latkar on Saturday and discussed various works to be taken up. Lakshmana handed over the representation (addressed to CM) to the City Police Commissioner. </p><p>Lakshmana said that, for the existing 86 sq km area, there are 16 police stations, now with expansion of city to 341 sq km area, he has urged CM to sanction six new police stations; four new traffic Police stations; create four more posts of DCPs; earmark funds to install signal lights at major circles.</p>.Karnataka Assembly special session: AHINDA convention in Mysuru postponed.<p>He has even sought funds for 10 VIP escort vans since minimum 10 VIPs are coming to Mysuru everyday; funds for two wheelers and four wheelers to city police; 5 mobile caravan buses to park in busy areas for women to use for rest rooms; quarters for DCPs; establish command centre to monitor CCTV surveillance. </p><p>Mysuru being a major tourism destination, he has urged to earmark funds to deploy a bomb detecting squad to the city; and to provide necessary security infrastructure facilities. </p><p>Even as there are 8 lakh registered vehicles in Mysuru city and atleast a lakh vehicles cross the city, Lakshmana has urged to earmark funds for four satellite bus terminals outside ring road to reduce traffic density. He has even urged to shift the private bus stand to T Narsipura road; </p><p>He has even urged CM, to earmark funds for expansion of ring road to six lane plus six lane; build sky walks and underpasses on ring road; build outer ring road, peripheral ring road and radial roads; </p><p>Lakshmana has even sought funds to build six multi level parking complexes within the city; earmark funds for building auto rickshaw stands at major places of city; shift exhibition ground to city outskirts. </p>