Singareni Coal Block tenders: Five major contractors operating are relatives or close associates of TRS leaders, says Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

He criticised these claims as fabricated stories created to falsely suggest that contracts were tailored for Bhatti Vikramarka’s associates.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 17:27 IST
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Published 24 January 2026, 17:27 IST
