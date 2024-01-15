BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook enter military: BigHit Music

"In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We ask for your continued love and support for the BTS members until they complete their service and return. Our company will also strive to provide every support they need during this time."

BTS, which debuted in 2013, had announced their hiatus in June 2022. The members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.