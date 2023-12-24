BTS removed from Korean Military app's 'Star Soldier List'

The globally renowned K-Pop group BTS is currently serving in South Korea's mandatory military service, with all seven members fulfilling their duties. BTS fans, also known as 'Army', relied on 'The Camp', a Korean military app, to get updates about their favorite idols during their enlistment period.
However, according to recent reports, BTS members currently in the military have been removed from The Camp's 'star soldier list'. This removal has left BTS fans feeling overwhelmed, as many depended on the app for updates about the members' military service.
Originally intended for military use, The Camp allowed friends and family to communicate with recently enlisted recruits. However, during enlistment, K-pop fans began using it to keep up with their favorite celebrities. The platform's popularity led the developer to expand its features, with plans to monetise certain services.
The decision to exclude BTS members from The Camp's star soldier list was due to an 'Intellectual Property Rights' issue. This occurred because of a surge in fans flooding the platform, demanding frequent updates about BTS, leading to their removal.
Jang Cheol Min, CEO of Enable Daon Soft, the platform's developer, clarified that Big Hit Music, which owns the publicity rights of BTS members, allowing the agency to profit from their identities, 'misunderstood' the intention of The Camp, as reported by Hindustan Times.
The K-pop agency thought the social media platform aimed to conduct business through idols, leading to the removal to avoid legal complications.
According to Enable Daon Soft's CEO, since BTS members joined the military, The Camp has experienced a surge in traffic, crediting this popularity spike to the dedicated BTS fandom.
Recently, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin's first pictures from the training camp made rounds on the internet, where they were seen attending a lecture along with other soldiers.