BTS removed from Korean Military app's 'Star Soldier List'

The globally renowned K-Pop group BTS is currently serving in South Korea's mandatory military service, with all seven members fulfilling their duties. BTS fans, also known as 'Army', relied on 'The Camp', a Korean military app, to get updates about their favorite idols during their enlistment period.

However, according to recent reports, BTS members currently in the military have been removed from The Camp's 'star soldier list'. This removal has left BTS fans feeling overwhelmed, as many depended on the app for updates about the members' military service.

Originally intended for military use, The Camp allowed friends and family to communicate with recently enlisted recruits. However, during enlistment, K-pop fans began using it to keep up with their favorite celebrities. The platform's popularity led the developer to expand its features, with plans to monetise certain services.