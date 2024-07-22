Budget 2024: 5 Movies one should watch about finance and investment before the big day

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020): This series is based on the biggest money market scam ever committed in India, amounting to approximately Rs. 5,000 crores in 1992. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series showcases the fraudulent practices that led to downfall and eventual imprisonment of stock broker Harshad Mehta.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013): This Hollywood classic is based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker who founded the brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont and became infamous for his involvement in corruption and securities fraud on Wall Street.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Guru (2007): Directed by Mani Ratnam, Guru is widely believed to be inspired by the life of Dhirubhai Ambani due to striking similarities between the film's plot and Ambani's real-life story. The movie chronicles the rise of Gurukant Desai, a businessman, in the stock market and highlights his unwavering determination to achieve success against all odds.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Rang De Basanti (2006): Featuring Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi and Kunal Kapoor, Rang De Basanti, aimed to inspire the nation's youth to combat corruption and strive for a better future.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Pursuit of Happiness (2006): Starring Will Smith, this inspirational biographical drama shows the life of Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman who faces homelessness while raising his young son, and his eventual journey to becoming a successful stockbroker. The movie highlights the importance of persistence and resilience in the face of overwhelming obstacles and the dedication of a father striving to create a better life for his son.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Published 22 July 2024, 12:10 IST