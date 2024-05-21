Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Cannes 2024: Diipa Khosla's tribute to Indian culture makes waves

Diipa donned a look that not only honoured her heritage but also celebrated the empowerment of women.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 08:44 IST
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 08:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Diipa Khosla, a renowned Indian celebrity entrepreneur, made a stunning statement at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Diipa Khosla, a renowned Indian celebrity entrepreneur, made a stunning statement at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Credit: Instagram/@diipakhosla

ADVERTISEMENT
In her second appearance, Diipa paid homage to Indian heritage and culture.

In her second appearance, Diipa paid homage to Indian heritage and culture.

Credit: Instagram/@diipakhosla

Diipa graced the red carpet wearing a breathtaking white ensemble by Falguni Shane that beautifully combined the elegance of a dhoti and the grace of a saree drape.

Diipa graced the red carpet wearing a breathtaking white ensemble by Falguni Shane that beautifully combined the elegance of a dhoti and the grace of a saree drape.

Credit: Instagram/@diipakhosla

This innovative and stylish outfit was a masterful blend of modernity and tradition, showcasing Diipa's dedication to her cultural roots.

This innovative and stylish outfit was a masterful blend of modernity and tradition, showcasing Diipa's dedication to her cultural roots.

Credit: Instagram/@diipakhosla

Diipa donned a look that not only honoured her heritage but also celebrated the empowerment of women.

Diipa donned a look that not only honoured her heritage but also celebrated the empowerment of women.

Credit: Instagram/@diipakhosla

Diipa's attire was more than just a fashion statement; it was a testament to the rich cultural diversity of India and a tribute to the strong women who have shaped the country's history.

Diipa's attire was more than just a fashion statement; it was a testament to the rich cultural diversity of India and a tribute to the strong women who have shaped the country's history.

Credit: Instagram/@diipakhosla

Her confidence, poise, and beauty as she walked the red carpet inspired countless women around the world, demonstrating that cultural pride and feminism can go hand-in-hand.

Her confidence, poise, and beauty as she walked the red carpet inspired countless women around the world, demonstrating that cultural pride and feminism can go hand-in-hand.

Credit: Instagram/@diipakhosla

In a world where cultural diversity is often overlooked, Diipa Khosla's bold statement at Cannes shines as a beacon of hope, encouraging women to embrace their heritage and celebrate their individuality.

In a world where cultural diversity is often overlooked, Diipa Khosla's bold statement at Cannes shines as a beacon of hope, encouraging women to embrace their heritage and celebrate their individuality.

Credit: Instagram/@diipakhosla

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2024, 08:44 IST
Entertainment NewsfashionCannesCannes Film Festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT