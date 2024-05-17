Home
Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela wows in pink; see pictures

Model-actor Urvashi Rautela graces the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival 2024. At the opening cermeony, Urvashi made a stunning appearance in a pink furry dress on the red carpet. Take a look at the pictures...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 08:26 IST
The stylish diva Urvashi Rautela wowed everyone at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 as she graced the opening ceremony in a pink furry dress.

Credit: Instagram/@urvashirautela

Designed by the ace designers Khaled and Marwan, the dress was both sophisticated and striking, making Urvashi the center of attention on the red carpet.

Credit: Instagram/@urvashirautela

Urvashi's stunning fuschia lace gown featured a corset with a deep neckline embellished with pink and silver crystals for a touch of shimmer.

Credit: Instagram/@urvashirautela

The Bollywood diva's appearance at Cannes has always been highly anticipated, and this year was it was no exception.

Credit: Instagram/@urvashirautela

Fans and fashion critics alike eagerly awaited her arrival, and she did not disappoint.

Credit: Instagram/@urvashirautela

Published 17 May 2024, 08:26 IST
