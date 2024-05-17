Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela wows in pink; see pictures

The stylish diva Urvashi Rautela wowed everyone at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 as she graced the opening ceremony in a pink furry dress.
Credit: Instagram/@urvashirautela
Designed by the ace designers Khaled and Marwan, the dress was both sophisticated and striking, making Urvashi the center of attention on the red carpet.
Urvashi's stunning fuschia lace gown featured a corset with a deep neckline embellished with pink and silver crystals for a touch of shimmer.
The Bollywood diva's appearance at Cannes has always been highly anticipated, and this year was it was no exception.
Fans and fashion critics alike eagerly awaited her arrival, and she did not disappoint.
Published 17 May 2024, 08:26 IST