Can't make the concert? Live streamers are coming to the rescue

Buying concert tickets, however, has become an increasingly complex and expensive endeavor as costs continue to rise and companies such as Ticketmaster and SeatGeek battle bots and scalpers.

Fans hoping to attend the year's hottest tours endured a maze of presale registrations, digital waiting rooms and hourslong queues. Those fortunate enough to reach checkout were met with lofty ticket prices -- some because of confusing "dynamic pricing" -- and additional fees.