sports

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 batters to watch out for

From Travis Head and Jos Buttler to Yashasvi Jaiswal, here we take a look at the five batters to watch out for in today's game.
Last Updated 02 May 2024, 05:54 IST

Known for his elegant gameplay, Yashasvi Jaiswal is a dependable top-order batsman who can provide explosive starts for Rajasthan Royals.

Credit: PTI

A destructive opener, Travis Head has impressed all this season with some amazing knocks and is one of the crucial players to watch out for in today's game.

Credit: PTI

A master of the limited-overs format, Jos Buttler's elegant stroke play and ability to accelerate quick runs make him a potent threat.

Credit: PTI

Heinrich Klaasen is known for his aggressive batting style and one can expect him to lead from the front in today's game.

Credit: PTI

With his innovative batting technique and ability to anchor an innings, Sanju Samson is a key player for Rajasthan Royals and a consistent performer in the IPL.

Credit: PTI

(Published 02 May 2024, 05:54 IST)
Cricket newsIPLRajasthan RoyalsTravis HeadSunrisers HyderabadJos ButtlerYashasvi Jaiswal

