IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 batters to watch out for

Known for his elegant gameplay, Yashasvi Jaiswal is a dependable top-order batsman who can provide explosive starts for Rajasthan Royals.
A destructive opener, Travis Head has impressed all this season with some amazing knocks and is one of the crucial players to watch out for in today's game.
A master of the limited-overs format, Jos Buttler's elegant stroke play and ability to accelerate quick runs make him a potent threat.
Heinrich Klaasen is known for his aggressive batting style and one can expect him to lead from the front in today's game.
With his innovative batting technique and ability to anchor an innings, Sanju Samson is a key player for Rajasthan Royals and a consistent performer in the IPL.
(Published 02 May 2024, 05:54 IST)