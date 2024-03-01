Celebs who've announced their pregnancies in 2024

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on February 29 announced they are expecting their first child. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
One of the cutest couples in Bollywood Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to embrace parenthood. Varun shared this news with his fans and followers on February 18.
Credit: Instagram/@varundvn
Actress Yami Gautam is expecting their first child with filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar. The couple shared this happy news with media during the promotions of Article 370.
Credit: Instagram/@adityadharfilms
Celebrity couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announced that they are expecting their first child on February 09. Ali and Richa, who started each other during the filming of Fukrey, tied the knot in October 2022.
Credit: Instagram/@therichachadha
Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva, who is known for her powerful performance announced her pregnancy at the beginning of the New Year. Aditi married Coorg-based businessman Yashas Patla on November 28, 2022.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiprabhudeva
(Published 01 March 2024, 12:41 IST)