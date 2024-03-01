JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Celebs who've announced their pregnancies in 2024

From Deepika Padukone, Yami Gautam to Aditi Prabhudeva, here we list the celebrities who're all set to embrace parenthood.
Last Updated 01 March 2024, 12:41 IST

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on February 29 announced they are expecting their first child. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

One of the cutest couples in Bollywood Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to embrace parenthood. Varun shared this news with his fans and followers on February 18.

Credit: Instagram/@varundvn

Actress Yami Gautam is expecting their first child with filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar. The couple shared this happy news with media during the promotions of Article 370.

Credit: Instagram/@adityadharfilms

Celebrity couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announced that they are expecting their first child on February 09. Ali and Richa, who started each other during the filming of Fukrey, tied the knot in October 2022.

Credit: Instagram/@therichachadha

Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva, who is known for her powerful performance announced her pregnancy at the beginning of the New Year. Aditi married Coorg-based businessman Yashas Patla on November 28, 2022.

Credit: Instagram/@aditiprabhudeva

(Published 01 March 2024, 12:41 IST)
Entertainment NewsDeepika PadukoneRanveer SinghVarun DhawanAli ZafarYami GautamRicha ChadhaAditi Prabhudevanatasha dalal

