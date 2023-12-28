JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Cheeni Kum' actor Swini Khara ties the knot with boyfriend Urvish Desai

Khara started out as a child actor, appearing in films such as Parineeti and Elaan as well as popular television show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 10:31 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Actor-influencer Swini Khara, best known for her role in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Cheeni Kum, has tied the knot with her boyfriend Urvish Desai in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur.

The 24-year-old former child star shared photos from her wedding ceremony on Instagram.

"Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day #swinigothervish," Khara wrote in the caption.

In another post, she shared a video from the marriage and wrote, "Blessings and lots of love #swinigothervish #wedding #jaipur #royalwedding."

Khara started out as a child actor, appearing in films such as Parineeti and Elaan as well as popular television show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.

She is best remembered for starring in R Balki's 2007 movie Cheeni Kum, in which she played the role of Sexy, a young child who battles cancer and is a close friend of Bachchan's character of chef Buddhadev Gupta.

The movie also featured Tabu, Paresh Rawal and late cinema icon Zohra Sehgal.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 December 2023, 10:31 IST)
bollywoodEntertainmen News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT