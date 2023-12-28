'Cheeni Kum' actor Swini Khara ties the knot with boyfriend Urvish Desai

In another post, she shared a video from the marriage and wrote, "Blessings and lots of love #swinigothervish #wedding #jaipur #royalwedding."

Khara started out as a child actor, appearing in films such as Parineeti and Elaan as well as popular television show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.

She is best remembered for starring in R Balki's 2007 movie Cheeni Kum, in which she played the role of Sexy, a young child who battles cancer and is a close friend of Bachchan's character of chef Buddhadev Gupta.

The movie also featured Tabu, Paresh Rawal and late cinema icon Zohra Sehgal.