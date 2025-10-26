Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Gig workers’ Act: Rules soon, cess quantum yet to be decided

As per the Act, the cess will be levied on aggregator platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Ola and Uber, which employ gig workers.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 22:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 22:57 IST
Karnataka NewsUberSwiggygig workers

Follow us on :

Follow Us