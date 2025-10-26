<p>Bengaluru, DHNS: Amid continuing speculation about the ‘November Revolution’ and reports of a possible Cabinet rejig, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday said that he would resign from the Cabinet if the Congress high command asked him to do so.</p>.<p>Hinting at a possible reshuffle of the Cabinet in November, Gowda added, “Right at the time of the government’s formation, it had been decided that there would be a Cabinet reshuffle after two-and-a-half years. We were informed about this before we were offered positions on the Cabinet. I am ready to quit, if the high command asks me to.”</p>.<p>Expressing his gratitude to the Congress, he said, “The party has given me everything; has given me opportunities. I have enough work to do, but I feel fulfilled in terms of opportunities I have got.”</p>.<p><strong>‘Injustice’ in allocation of funds</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, senior legislator Appaji Nadagouda alleged that some ministers in the state had formed groups among themselves, and were meting out injustice to other MLAs, who were not getting sufficient funds to develop their respective constituencies.</p>.<p>“Ministers can get more funds and announce projects in their constituencies. Some ministers are betraying MLAs by apportioning more funds, and forming their own groups,” said Nadagouda.</p>