Chris Hemsworth circling upcoming 'Transformers' & 'G.I. Joe' crossover movie

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is in talks to topline the upcoming crossover movie between blockbuster franchises “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe”.

Hemsworth, 40, will join the yet untitled movie, which will mark his second outing in the “Transformers” series. He has lent his voice to the character of Optimus Prime for the upcoming animated movie “Transformers One', which will come out in September this year.

The latest movie will be a follow-up to the franchise's seventh installment 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' (2023), starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in lead roles.