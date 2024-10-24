Home
'CID' makes a comeback after 6 years; 1st look sends fans down memory lane

The teaser for CID opens with a close-up shot of Dayanand Shetty’s intense eyes, blood trickling down his forehead. The iconic theme music plays in the background.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 16:57 IST

Entertainment NewsSonyCIDTrendingTV Show

