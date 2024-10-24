'CID' makes a comeback after 6 years; 1st look sends fans down memory lane

<p>After six years off the air, the iconic show <em>CID</em> is making a comeback to TV. The makers confirmed that the long-running series will be returning with its second season. On October 24th afternoon, Sony TV dropped of the first look of the show on social media and it has sent fans into a frenzy.</p><p>The teaser for <em>CID</em> opens with a close-up shot of Dayanand Shetty’s intense eyes, blood trickling down his forehead. The iconic theme music plays in the background. Then, we see Shivaji Satam, who plays ACP Pradyuman, stepping out of a car with an umbrella. The sound of a ticking time bomb sets the tone as the scene transitions to a close-up of Aditya Srivastava’s eyes as Abhijeet.</p>.<p>With a gunshot sounding in the background, the teaser announces that the <em>CID</em> promo will be unveiled on October 26. “Save the date - an action-packed promo drops on 26th October!,” the caption read.</p><p>The teaser sent netizens down memory lane, and in celebration of the good news, many expressed their gratitude to the creators for rekindling their childhood memories.</p><p>For the unversed, Sony TV's hit series <em>CID</em> went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run and earning its place as one of the longest-running TV shows in India.</p><p>In addition to Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, and Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya, the series also included the late Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks, Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe, Hrishikesh Pandey as Sr. Inspector Sachin, Ansha Sayed as Inspector Purvi, Vivek Mashru as Sub-Inspector Vivek, and Shraddha Musale as Dr. Tarika, among others. All these characters are fondly remembered and have left a lasting legacy in the history of <em>CID</em>.</p>