Classical singer Pt Rajan Mishra dies of Covid-19 in Delhi

Mishra was a Padma Bhushan awardee and belonged to the Banaras gharana

  • Apr 25 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 22:16 ist
Mishra along with his brother Sajan Mishra was one of the foremost exponents of khayal gayaki. Credit: File Photo

 Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pt Rajan Mishra died due to COVID-19 complications at a hospital here on Sunday evening, his nephew said. He was 70.

Mishra, who along with his brother Sajan Mishra was one of the foremost exponents of khayal gayaki, had a heart attack in the afternoon and then another in the evening, his nephew Amit told PTI.

"Pandit Rajan Mishra ji passed away at around 6.30 in Delhi's St Stephen hospital. He had COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital. He had taken the first dose of the vaccine about 15-20 days ago. He had a heart attack in the afternoon and he had another attack at around 5.30," Amit said.

Mishra was a Padma Bhushan awardee. The brothers belonged to the Banaras gharana. 

