Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Classify, don’t censor

With film certification being used as a political tool, the need to redefine certification guidelines is greater than ever before, writes Pranati A S
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 20:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 20:10 IST
Entertainment NewsSpecialsCinemaDH SHowtime

Follow us on :

Follow Us