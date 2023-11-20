Coffee table book on Dev Anand released in Mumbai

Mumbai: As he launched a coffee table book on the evergreen charismatic superstar Dev Anand, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais admitted that he was an "ardent" fan of the legendary actor and how he had bought tickets in the 'black' market for the 'first day, first show'.

The coffee table book 'Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin' was released at the World Trade Centre in Mumbai.

The book has been compiled by MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai and All India Association of Industries (AIAI).

The book on Dev Saab, as he was popularly known, coincides with this birth centenary year.

Releasing the book, Bais said: “It is my honour to release this book as I have been an ardent fan of Veteran actor Padma Bhushan Dev Anand ji since my youth days. Dev Anand ji was a legend in the Indian film world. He created an indelible impression in the minds of the public with his charismatic personality and acting skills. Even after decades of his films, songs from his films are still on people's tongues. He was one of the producers of the golden age of Indian cinema.”

Dr Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, MVIRDC WTC Mumbai and President, AIAI, said that Dev Saab was a ‘karma yogi’ who was active till the last day despite age.

The Governor thanked the organisers WTC Mumbai and AIAI for taking him down the memory lane. “There was a time when my friends and I saw every single film and mostly on the very first day of the release. I have even bought tickets on the black as a teenager so that I don’t miss his movies on the first day. The humming movie song of those days had soul, which is missing in the contemporary movie songs,” he said.