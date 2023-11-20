Coffee table book on Dev Anand released in Mumbai

Mumbai: As he launched a coffee table book on the evergreen charismatic superstar Dev Anand, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais admitted that he was an "ardent" fan of the legendary actor and how he had bought tickets in the 'black' market for the 'first day, first show'.
The coffee table book 'Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin' was released at the World Trade Centre in Mumbai.
The book has been compiled by MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai and All India Association of Industries (AIAI).
The book on Dev Saab, as he was popularly known, coincides with this birth centenary year.
Releasing the book, Bais said: “It is my honour to release this book as I have been an ardent fan of Veteran actor Padma Bhushan Dev Anand ji since my youth days. Dev Anand ji was a legend in the Indian film world. He created an indelible impression in the minds of the public with his charismatic personality and acting skills. Even after decades of his films, songs from his films are still on people's tongues. He was one of the producers of the golden age of Indian cinema.”
Dr Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, MVIRDC WTC Mumbai and President, AIAI, said that Dev Saab was a ‘karma yogi’ who was active till the last day despite age.
The Governor thanked the organisers WTC Mumbai and AIAI for taking him down the memory lane. “There was a time when my friends and I saw every single film and mostly on the very first day of the release. I have even bought tickets on the black as a teenager so that I don’t miss his movies on the first day. The humming movie song of those days had soul, which is missing in the contemporary movie songs,” he said.
“Once upon a time, we used to stand in queues and occasionally buy tickets in the 'black' to watch the first show of the films on the first day, lamenting that due to the royal etiquette of the post of Governor, one could not easily go to the theatre to watch a movie or eat Mumbai's famous pav bhaji,” he said.
“When Dev Anand ji entered the film industry, Indian cinema was at a different height. That was a period when there were not only legendary actors and actresses, but also excellent lyricists and musicians, and the success of those songs is due to the fact that even today children sing old songs in television reality shows.”
“When (then) Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was traveling to Lahore by bus, he asked Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif: 'What to bring from India'. To this, Sharif replied: 'Dev Anand should be brought from India' and to honour his request, Vajpayee went to Lahore with Dev Anand ji,” the Governor recalled.
“Dev Anandji’s films not only entertained the audience but also instilled confidence and aspirations in the people and promoted national unity,” he said.
Dr Kalantri said: “Dev Anand will always be remembered for his most endearing and gentle demeanor that is admired not only by his fans but also by his fellow actors, friends and family members. I treasure pleasant memories of my unforgettable association with him as my much "cherished and beloved friend”. Dev Anand was a man of character, a humble and beloved soul with whom I had the privilege of intimate friendship. Despite attaining stardom and glory, Dev Anand was still a humble, down-to-earth and grounded human being.”
"The veteran actor was my personal acquaintance and he was a great inspiration to many as whatever he used to do was with determination, focus and dedication and sincerity. He was a true karma yogi who believed in working and made it till the last day of his life like others. He never offended anyone nor believed in it. He respected his friends with great humility. Dev Anand touched the hearts of millions of fans through his versatility, trendsetting appearance and unique elegance. He continues to live in our memories and inspire us through his timeless principles of dedication, humility, and perseverance.”
The coffee table book carries insightful write-ups by Deepa Buty and features rare, exquisite photographs meticulously collected from old time studio Kamat Photo Flash and Mohan Churiwalla, a close associate of the late actor.
The event was also addressed by veteran writer Chaitanya Padukone. Anup Jalota sang the famous number ‘Abhi na Jao Chhodkar’.
The release ceremony was attended by Rupa Naik, Executive Director, MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai, Mahendra Sanghi, Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan in Mumbai, Ajoykaant Ruia, Vice Chairman, MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai, Anand Thirani, Chairman of Kores India.