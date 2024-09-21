Comedy is becoming increasingly difficult, we have our filters now: Sunil Grover

Mumbai: Sunil Grover says performing comedy has become more challenging over time as comedians now have to be more mindful about what jokes are appropriate in the current cultural and social climate.

The situation the comedians face today, according to Grover, is akin to a video game where as the player progresses, they face more hurdles in their quest.

“Comedy is slowly becoming like a video game. When we would play Mario game, the first few stages would be easy and then there would be difficult stages.