Comic John Bishop shares Covid-19 diagnosis

Comedian and TV personality John Bishop has said he and his wife Melanie Bishop have contracted the novel coronavirus, describing the disease "the worst illness" he has ever had.

In a Twitter post, the British comic said he received the test results on Christmas and has since been experiencing strong symptoms, despite being fit.

"This is the worst illness I have ever had, debilitating headaches, muscle joint and even skin pain, dizziness, nausea, no appetite, incredibly chronic fatigue.

"My wife and I are fit non-smokers and it's flattened us. I don't wish this on anyone," Bishop, 54, wrote on Wednesday.

The couple has been married since 1993, with an 18-month separation that began in 2000. They share sons Joe, 26, Luke, 24 and Daniel, 22.

Their diagnosis comes after the comic questioned the government's methods of tackling the pandemic in a lengthy Instagram post shared in August.