'Coolie' Undercurrent: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s star status takes a massive hit

<p>The world of showbiz is both rewarding and ruthless, while it can catapult you to fame in no time, the fall into oblivion also comes with the same speed. Lokesh Kanagaraj is one such name who is facing the brunt, with reportedly several projects slipping away from his hands due to the dull performance of his recent film <em>Coolie</em>, starring Rajinikanth. The movie’s mediocre performance has tarnished his image in the industry, with reports of major projects slipping away from his kitty.</p><p>Debuting with <em>Maanagaram</em> in 2017, Lokesh Kanagaraj quickly became one of Tamil cinema’s most in-demand directors. With hits like Kaithi and Vikram, top stars like Kamal Haasan, 'Thalapathy' Vijay, Allu Arjun, Prabhas and even Aamir Khan lined up to work with him, some even offering open dates, a rare show of trust in the industry.</p><p>However, the debacle of <em>Coolie</em> has reportedly cost him heavily, with several major projects moving away from him. His planned film with Aamir Khan has reportedly been shelved, and potential collaborations with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have gone off the table. Talks with Allu Arjun are now on hold, and even Karthi has reportedly issued a "stern" warning regarding <em>Kaithi 2</em>.</p><p>Sources say that the most anticipated movie, a reunion of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s film, was apparently scheduled to be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, <em>Coolie</em>’s lacklustre performance has led Rajinikanth to reconsider his decision to unite with him. An insider says that the superstar is upset with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the way he handled his project and is ‘not in a mood’ to give him another chance.</p><p>On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is keen on working with Lokesh Kanagaraj and is reportedly busy ‘convincing’ Rajinikanth for the project. Sources say Rajinikanth is unlikely to change his decision, as he’s known for making well-considered decisions and standing firmly by them.</p><p>Parallelly, the hunt for the director is very much ON, quips an insider, with the names of Kollywood’s <em>Dragon</em> Pradeep Ranganathan, <em>Beast</em> Nelson Dilipkumar and Atlee running in the forefront. </p>.<p>If <em>Jailer 2</em> meets expectations and performs well commercially, Nelson might supersede others. But in an industry where things change overnight, it’s wise to wait for official confirmation.</p>