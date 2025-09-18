Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Coolie' Undercurrent: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s star status takes a massive hit

The movie’s mediocre performance has taken a hit on the director's image in the industry, with reports of major projects slipping away from his kitty.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 09:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 09:34 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaKamal HaasanTrendingRajinikanth

Follow us on :

Follow Us