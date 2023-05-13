Countdown begins for Prajavani film honours 

The countdown has begun to the launch of the biggest and most credible film awards.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds presents Prajavani Kannada Cine Sammana throws the spotlight on the best work in Kannada films in 2022.

The awards are being launched in Prajavani’s 75th year. Since its founding in 1948, the Kannada daily has covered arts, culture, entertainment and films. It has sent correspondents to film festivals, and published insightful writing on many facets of the world of cinema.

With the advent of new wave cinema in the 1970s, and Kannada films like ‘Samskara’ and ‘Ghatashraddha’ making a mark internationally, other Indian cinemas began taking serious note of the Kannada film industry. Kannada cinema has scored big at the box office, taking on more affluent industries, and 2022 has witnessed big pan-Indian hits.

The grand jury comprises such renowned names as Girish Kasaravalli, N Vidyashankar, Hamsalekha, Yogaraj Bhat, Prakash Raj, Shruti Hariharan, and Sumana Kittur. The awards, in 24 categories, will be presented at a glittering event in Bengaluru on June 3. Stalwarts of the industry will be present at the presentation.

The buzz around the awards is high. Ganesh, who shot to fame as the hero of the blockbuster hit ‘Mungaru Male’, says, “I believe the honours presented by Prajavani, a highly respected institution, hold a special significance and dignity.”

“I am grateful to see a newspaper of such excellence honouring the film industry,” says Malashree, on whose talent several films have hit the jackpot at the box office.

Devaraj, well-known actor, has been reading Prajavani since his childhood. “The jury comprises eminent personalities. Their selections will certainly be irreproachable,” he says.

Film buffs can visit the Prajavani website and vote in four categories.

The banking partner is Canara Bank, and the associate sponsor is Freedom Oil. The event is supported by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and Kannada Chalanachitra Academy. EY is the audit partner and Star Suvarna the TV partner.