Cristiano Ronaldo a Rajnikanth fan? Post suggests Al-Nassr star went to see 'Jailer'

The picture of CR7 and his family posing for a picture outside a multiplex is going viral.

Earlier, visuals of political leaders M K Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan enjoying 'Jailer' went viral on social media.

‘Jailer’ marks Rajinikanth’s return to the silver screen after a two-year gap. He appears as the fierce 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian in an action flick which opened to good reviews.

Rajini’s comeback film has set the cash registers ringing at the box office and the movie has minted over Rs. 450 crore in just seven days of its release. The craze for Rajini refuses to low down as audiences are hailing 'Superstar' work in this action drama.

More about 'Jailer'

The Kollywood film 'Jailer' is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie boasts of an impressive cast like Kerala megastar Mohanlal, 'Century Star' Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff along with Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and Tamannaah Bhatia.