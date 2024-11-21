Daniel Craig, Luca Guadagnino circling DC Studios' 'Sgt Rock' movie

<p>Los Angeles: Former <em>James Bond</em> star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/daniel-craig">Daniel Craig</a> and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino are in negotiations to collaborate for <em>Sgt. Rock</em>, an adaptation of the comic book of the same name.</p>.<p>According to entertainment news outlet <em>Deadline</em>, the project is set up at James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios.</p>.<p>The British actor and the Italian film director recently worked on <em>Queer</em>, a period drama based on the 1985 novella by William S. Burroughs. The film will be released in the US on November 27.</p>.<p><em>Sgt. Rock</em> has a screenplay by Justin Kuritzkes, the scribe behind Guadagnino's <em>Challengers</em> and <em>Queer</em>. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.</p>.Robert Pattinson joins cast of Christopher Nolan's next film.<p>Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, Sgt. Rock is a World War II soldier who first appeared in comics in 1959.</p>.<p>Earlier, Hollywood stars like Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger were attached to play the character in feature films but the project never materialised.</p>.<p>Craig, who played James Bond in five movies, will next reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s <em>Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery</em>, which Netflix will release next year. </p>