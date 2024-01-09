'Dashmi' trailer reveals the unseen realm of rapes in our society

Offering glimpses into a society entangled in moral conflicts, the previously released teaser depicted a battle between good and evil that unfolds in shades of gray. Tambe's directorial vision promises a compelling narrative, emphasizing the urgency for justice and reclaiming the essence of Ram Rajya.

Dashmi holds the promise of a thought-provoking cinematic journey, set to challenge conventions and advocate for societal metamorphosis.

Starring Vardhan Puri, Gaurav Sareen, Monika Chaudhary, Khushi Hajare, Aadil Khan, Swati Semwal and others. The film is poised to bring multifaceted characters to life in this riveting narrative. Scheduled for release on 19th January 2024, it is anticipated to be a transformative cinematic experience.