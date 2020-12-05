Death anniversary special: A look at J Jayalalithaa's association with Bollywood

J Jayalalithaa, widely regarded as one of Tamil Nadu's most popular mass leaders, was an integral part of the film industry before she decided to enter politics. The powerhouse performer enjoyed a strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence and sincere performances. While almost everyone knows about her contribution to Tamil and Telugu cinema, not many know that she shared a special bond with the Hindi film industry. On Saturday, as fans remember the actor-turned-politician on her death anniversary, here is a look at her association with Bollywood

She acted in Izzat: 'Amma' essayed the role of a tribal woman in the Dharmendra-starrer Izzat, which hit the screens in 1968. The film revolved around what happens when an 'adivasi' decides to punish a wealthy tycoon for humiliating his mother. It had an impressive cast that included Mehmood. Tanuja and veteran actor Balraj Sahni. 'Izzat' featured a few popular songs, rendered by Manna Dey and Mohammed Rafi.

Playing Lord Krishna in a Hindi film: While Izzat was the first and only Hindi film to feature her in a full-fledged role, it did not mark her first appearance in a Bollywood movie. As a teenager, she had played Lord Krishna in a three-minute dance sequence in the film Manmauji, which released in 1962.

Shammi Kapoor fan: Jayalalithaa was an ardent Shammi Kapoor fan and loved his performance in the cult film Junglee. She was also fond of the popular Hindi songs Ae Maalik and Aja Sanam. She once made an appearance on a popular talk show hosted by Bollywood actor Simi Garewal. A few of her Telugu movies were dubbed in Hindi with Sri Krishna Satya/Tu Hi Krishna Tu Hi Rama, starring Tollywood thespian Sr NTR, being the most notable of the lot.

The way ahead: Jayalalithaa remains a source of inspiration for fans even after death. The eagerly-awaited movie Thalaivi, starring Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut, revolves around her and touches upon her contribution to Tamil cinema while highlighting her rise in politics. The film features Prakash Raj as M Karunanidhi and Roja star Arvind Swami as the iconic MG Ramachandran (MGR). It is expected to hit the screens in three languages (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) next year.