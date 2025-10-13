<p>New Delhi: Actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, put out an emotional poem on social media to reveal his battle with depression.</p>.<p>The actor, who debuted with the 2022 Triptii Dimri-starrer "Qala", was caught up in a controversy in May when he posted a video appearing emotional and calling the industry fake. He later took down the video and deactivated his social media accounts.</p>.<p>Posting pictures of himself in a red sweater, the poem in the caption to his <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DPqbiaaDwrF/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=81b28ee0-adb7-4626-bf9d-bd81a51053d8">Instagram</a> post read, "Didn’t mean to eavesdrop, this glass house has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeve; now I have blood-soaked t-shirts. I needed time to heal. My demons left me with deep cuts, insomnia, and panic had me making wired confessions, I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression. The toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression, “you were fighting with your girl while I was fighting my depression…wait..” </p><p>Reacting to Babil's post, actor Vijay Varma commented, “Babil, we got your back.” Aparshakti Khurana also dropped a heart emoji and Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “Look who’s here" to welcome the actor back to social media.</p>.<p>Babil was last seen in social media thriller "Logout".</p>