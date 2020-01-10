Deepika is soul of Chhapaak, says husband Ranveer

Amidst controversy and war on social media over Chhapaak, actor Ranveer Singh praised his wife Deepika Padukone and said that she was the soul of the film.

Ranveer, one of the prominent Bollywood actors, also praised Meghna Gulzar for directing the film on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid-attack survivor.

In an Instagram post, Ranveer praised Meghna and Deepika for film.

"Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we’ve only ever heard of but never really fully understood. It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence," he said.

Showering praises on her, he said: "The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak..may I say “Bravo!” And “Encore!”

Speaking about Deepika, Ranveer said: "My baby. I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important instalment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times."

Ranveer said Deepika's performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be.

"It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. It's staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you, baby. I’ve never been more proud of you," he said.