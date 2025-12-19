Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Homebound and the limits of representing Dalit and Muslim experience in cinema

Homebound, now shortlisted for the Oscars, represents an elite view that fails to recognise lived realities.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 19:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 19:31 IST
SpecialsCinemaEntertainmen News

Follow us on :

Follow Us