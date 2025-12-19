<p>Sriram Raghavan has hit the bull’s eye among fans even with films that did not do well initially but became cult later, like 'Ek Hasina Thi', his directorial debut, and 'Johnny Gaddaar'. With hits like 'Badlapur' and 'Andhadhun', expectations soared. His last film, 'Merry Christmas', maintained his Hitchcockian bent but again did not fare well. </p>.<p>But Sriram has always been a man of conviction, learning quick lessons from hits and flops. Sriram ventures into biopic zone with 'Ikkis', his latest film set for a Christmas release. The writer-filmmaker, who has cornered multiple national and international accolades, is humility personified.</p>.<p><strong>Excerpts from an interview -</strong></p>.<p>'Ikkis' comes in the ikkiswa (21st) year of your film career. How did it happen?</p>.<p>The film happened by sheer coincidence! I was actually meeting Dinesh for 'Badlapur 2' and publicist and creative producer Binny Padda was there too. He narrated a story about Param Vir Chakra-winning Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. I asked him who was making the film. When he said that it was just an idea, I thought it would be a nice departure from my comfort zone to take it on, as I was used to making crime stories.</p>.<p><strong>As a biopic, how critical was research to the film?</strong></p>.<p>Yes. I met Arun’s brother, his batchmates in the National Defence Academy, his colleagues in the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and the Pune Horse Regiment, and based on their inputs, I built a composite picture of this young boy.</p>.<p>Your 'Badlapur' hero, Varun Dhawan, was the original choice. </p>.<p>When I was writing the script, I realised that Varun would look too old to play a 21-year-old. I told him that this time, my story was not fictional but real, and he understood. </p>.<p><strong>How did you choose Agastya?</strong></p>.<p>When I met the boy, I sensed immediately that he would fit! Somehow, he reminded me of his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan in 'Saat Hindustani'! </p>.<p>Again, your passion for authenticity must have meant training for him.</p>.<p>Yes! In fact, every actor who plays an army man — I have 12 new fantastic actors besides proven talents like Jaideep Ahlawat and Rahul Dev — also trained not only at the NDA but also at the Tank Training Institute. They also spent three months with Army officers at the Pune boot camp. During that time — I had taken the film on in 2019 — I made 'Merry Christmas'.</p>.Homebound and the limits of representing Dalit and Muslim experience in cinema.<p><strong>And how did Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia, come in?</strong></p>.<p>She had a certain innocence that was needed for the role.</p>.<p>The film will be legendary Dharmendra’s last...</p>.<p>Dharam-ji was a very vital part of the film from the time I started scripting 'Ikkis' five years back. After 'Johnny Gaddaar', I had connected deeply with him. When I began 'Merry Christmas, he even asked me what happened to this story!</p>.<p>In 'Ikkis', he has a powerful, emotional role of Brigadier Khetarpal, Arun’s father, and has given a great performance. This whole year, he travelled with us to locations in Chandigarh and Pune. His fans on location gathered like a mob. They were of all ages, and he would happily chat with them and take pictures.</p>.<p><strong>What is your own takeaway from this film?</strong></p>.<p>I am carrying back with me the total discipline of our army. </p>.<p>This is your third film after 'Agent Vinod' and 'Badlapur' with Dinesh Vijan. In the interim he has become a big name. How has he evolved as a producer for you?</p>.<p>Dinesh always had a sound sense of the business of cinema. Even if a subject is expensive or risky, if he has conviction in the story, he does not think twice about it.</p>.<p><strong>Is 'Badlapur 2' happening now?</strong></p>.<p>It will happen as and when we crack the script!</p>.<p><strong>And which would be the most challenging film of your career?</strong></p>.<p>As of now, 'Ikkis', of course!</p>