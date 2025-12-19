Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Dharam-ji was a vital part of Ikkis: Sriram Raghavan

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan talks about his biopic on war hero Arun Khetarpal, set for release next week.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 19:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 19:35 IST
Entertainment NewsSpecialsDharmendraSriram Raghavan

Follow us on :

Follow Us