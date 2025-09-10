<p>New Delhi: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared a post to mark her daughter Dua's birthday on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The 39-year-old posted a picture of a chocolate cake that she baked for the occasion along with a caption which read, "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter's 1st birthday." </p><p>Her husband Ranveer Singh replied to the post with the comment, "Best Mumma!" while Karan Johar wrote, "Happy Birthday Dua".</p>.Deepika Padukone's Parisian look goes viral as she shines at LVMH Prize Final.<p>Singh and Padukone, who tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024.</p>.<p>The couple was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 2024 film <em>Singham Again</em>.</p>.<p>Padukone is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan's next film <em>King</em> as well as Atlee's upcoming film alongside Allu Arjun. Singh is set to make his return to theatres with <em>Dhurandhar</em> which will release on December 5, 2025. </p>