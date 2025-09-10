Menu
Deepika Padukone marks daughter's first birthday with sweet post

The 39-year-old posted a picture of a chocolate cake that she baked for the occasion along with a caption which read, "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter's 1st birthday."
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 11:57 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 11:57 IST
