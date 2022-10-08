DH Radio | Does the Hindi remake of 'VIikram Vedha' work?

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio's 'Movie Talk' series.
In this episode, DH film writers Vivek Mysore and R Krishna Kumar talk about the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha and compare it with the original released in Tamil, in 2017.
Listen in...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | 'Vikram Vedha': Does the Hindi remake work?
What is bodhisattva? Who can be one?
Make room for the mushrooms
Quick guide to DIY planters
The real over the reel
DH Toon: Digital rupee with a pinch of 'national pride'
8 shows, 46 hours of K-drama
'RRR' seeks Oscar nomination in general category
'Indians connect with biz like they chat with friends'
4 Nobel Peace laureates who were in jail when they won