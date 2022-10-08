DH Radio | 'Vikram Vedha': Does the Hindi remake work?

DH Radio | Does the Hindi remake of 'VIikram Vedha' work?

DH film writers Vivek Mysore and R Krishna Kumar in conversation

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 08 2022, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 12:10 ist
A still from 'Vikram Vedha'. Credit: IANS Photo

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio's 'Movie Talk' series.

In this episode, DH film writers Vivek Mysore and R Krishna Kumar talk about the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha and compare it with the original released in Tamil, in 2017.

Listen in...

 

 

