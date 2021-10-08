'Bhramam' movie review: A good enough remake

Bhramam

Amazon Prime Video (Malayalam)

Director:Ravi K Chandran

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Shankar

Rating: 2.5/5

There is original content and then there are the remakes. Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Bhramam', matches up to the original and irons out some hiccups that the original might have had.

'Bhramam' is about Ray Mathews (Prithviraj), a pianist who acts a blind person. He witnesses something that turns his life upside down.

Adapted from Sriram Raghavan's directorial 'Andhadhun', 'Bhramam' does its fair share of keeping one guessing about what will happen next. There are some scenes that are fresh and aren't in the original, and the director succeeds to keep one pinned to their seats, despite some slow-moving cuts.

While Akash (Ayushman Khuranna's character 'Andhadhun') acts like he's blind to not divert from music, Ray Mathews does so as he is upset with society for being lenient to people with disabilities and giving them jobs that others deserve more.

What rules in the film is the convincing acting by Prithviraj, where he doesn't bat an eyelid, in some crucial scenes.

Tabu who played Simi in the Hindi version was noticed for her acting prowess, and Mamta Mohandas who plays portrays the role here also manages to make the audience hate her for the grey character.

What's sad about the film is that a film industry, otherwise known to be bolder and creative than others, hasn't stepped away from copying content. At some point, one wonders, "What is the point of this remake?"

If you are looking for something new, you've seen it all in the original, and 'Bhramam' is not for you. However, the movie will prove to be a good treat to Prithviraj fans.